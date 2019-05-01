May day: I will address N30,000 national minimum wage – Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has promised to meet with agencies and statutory bodies of government to address the issue of national minimum wage in the state.

Ugwuanyi who expressed delight to celebrate with workers in Enugu state, stated that the achievement of his administration in the state since inception was due to collaboration of workers in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that the workers pay and welfare were paramount to his administration and promised to do anything to sustain the existing relationship between him and the civil servants who are being paid regularly before now.

“I want to assure you that despite the economic challenges, we will in contact with relevant agencies and departments of government to ensure that this issue of minimum wage is comprehensively and satisfactorily addressed.

“I am grateful for your commendations on our modest achievements in the past three years and some months now.

“I appreciate the overwhelming vote you gave us in the last general election. Our commitment to workers welfare is assured.

“I have nonetheless taken note of the new national minimum wage. I want to assure you that we will ensure that the issue of minimum wage will be comprehensively and satisfactorily addressed, but pray that the money will come,” Ugwuanyi urges the workers.

We will keep paying the monument, salaries as at when due and provide more enabling conducive work condition for workers in the state.

“We shall not go back. We must move on. Whatever shall be done for the welfare of the workers, we must do it,” Ugwuanyi assures and prayed all and sundry to pay their tax to enable the state meet with their financial obligations and provide the needed democracy dividends.

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, chairman man in the state, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma, catalogued a lot of demands of welfare package for the workers but prayed that they must ensure that the state succeeds in project of moving the state forward.

“The Congress is committed to the success of the Enugu State Project. We shall support all policies of the state government aimed at providing democracy dividend to the good people of Enugu State,” he said.