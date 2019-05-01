May Day: Fix our economy, Nigerians tell Buhari

Some Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Federal Government to fix the economy, tackle insecurity and eradicate poverty as the country marks the May Day.

They told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, that many Nigerians are suffering due to economic hardship and the Federal Government needed to urgently address the situation by fixing the economy.

Mr Momoh Adejoh, a businessman who resides in Dutse said, “without mincing words, it must be said that the country is ailing and many citizens have the impression that the government of the day has not got its priorities right.”

“The citizens have been patient with the government and have sacrificed a lot in the process. How much longer are we going to be patient for the government to fix the economy.

“It looks as if we have to wait indefinitely for the government to do its responsibility to the people and for us to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Mrs Ibrahim Aishat, civil servant said the poverty rate in the country “is unacceptably high and the rate of inequality is also high.”

Ibrahim attributed the high level of insecurity in the country to the rate of poverty as idleness had made some youths to go into crimes and violence.

“While the fight against corruption has been intensive, it must begin to have meaning to people in the reinvestment of recovered funds for development purposes.

“I call on the government at all levels to prioritise tackling of inequality and discrimination within the polity.

“If Nigeria is serious about national development, women must be fairly represented at all political levels.

“They must have legislation-backed access to own and use land, and there must be improved funding for safe girl-child education.”

Mrs Onome David, a trader said that the security situation in the country had been restricting the movement of businessmen to some parts of the country.

She said that the killings were gradually polarising the country along ethnic and religious lines, adding that this was inimical to the development of the country.

“You know without security, there can be no development. We are pleading with the Federal Government to do something about the security situation in the country.

“Every Nigerian today is afraid of what will happen to him or her. No one is secure in this country because you do not know what will happen next,’’ she said.

Mr Chinedu Uche, another civil servant said that as workers celebrate May Day, the government on its part must wake up to its responsibilities.

“ We appreciate our union for their effort on the new minimal wages and pray the implementation take place by May ending as promised by Federal Government.

“If the salary scale is properly calculated, it will go a long way to improve the lives of workers and will serve as one of the achievements of this administration,’’ he said.

The theme of International Labour Day of 2019 is “Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners’’.