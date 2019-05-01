May Day: Edo PDP wants Obaseki to commence immediate payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Benin – The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Edo Government to immediately commence the payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage.



State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Wednesday.

Orbih, who spoke on the commemoration of the May Day, said that with the huge resources available to the state government, the monthly allocation from the Federation Account and IGR from both conventional taxes and unconventional taxes and levies, Edo Government had no excuse not to start the implementation by month end.

He noted that without labour nothing prospered, adding that no man needed sympathy because he had to work, and had a burden to carry.

“It is only through labour and painful effort and resolute courage, that we can move on to better things.

“You have been working hard, you have kept your nose to the grindstone and your eye on the prize, your passion is exceeded only by your work ethics. We appreciate your commitment,” he said.

Further more he said “Today, May 1, is Workers Day, and Edo workers just like other workers deserve to take a rest.

“They need to take a breather, give themselves a pat on the back for all they have accomplished.

“The new minimum wage is just one of the many battles won.

“We believe workers deserve more, better pay and better conditions of service, so we use this occasion of Workers Day, to implore the Edo Government to immediately start the payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000,” he said. (NAN)