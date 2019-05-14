May & Baker offers free malaria tests to Lagos community

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Malaria Day, May & Baker Plc took the fight against malaria to residents of Moshalashi Alhaja in Agege area of Lagos.

The event which held in commemoration of the day with the theme: Zero Malaria Starts with Me, offered over 250 residents of the community free malaria testing and drugs.

Speaking during the exercise, the Executive Director, Pharma Sales and Marketing, May & Baker Nigeria, Mr. Chukutem Chukuka, said the medical outreach was designed to sensitise Nigerians on the scourge of malaria and guide them on how best to live a malaria-free life.

“Globally, World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting efforts to control malaria and celebrate the gains that have been made.

“In Nigeria, May & Baker has been at the forefront of the campaign to reduce the burden of malaria through the introduction of several life-saving interventions, the latest being Malact, one of Nigeria’s most effective anti-malarial drugs.

“The initiative also involves staff of May & Baker in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.

They carried out an environmental sanitation exercise in the community to promote awareness on how proper environmental management can help reduce the transmission of malaria in line with the theme of this year’s celebrations.”

He said the organisation was committed to the fight primarily through several enlightenment campaigns in communities on prevention as well as the provision and distribution of high-quality antimalarial drugs at affordable prices.

One of the residents of Moshalashi Alhaja who could not hide her joy is Yukura Ibrahim, a shop owner in the neighborhood.

“I am indeed grateful to May & Baker for this medical intervention and awareness in my neighbourhood. I am a beneficiary of the free malaria testing and I immediately received a pack of Malact to treat the disease after it was discovered that I had malaria,” Ibrahim said.

Another resident, Mr. Taiwo Adekunle said he did not know he had malaria until he was tested and was confirmed positive to it. He was subsequently given Malact to treat the malaria.