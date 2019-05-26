May 30: IPOB, MASSOB, Pro-Biafra groups defile clampdown, insist on 52 yrs remembrance

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and a coalition of pro-Biafran groups working on restoration of a sovereign republic of Biafra, have said they will all ignore the military buildup and intimidating clampdown on Biafra agitators to mark the May 30 remembrance of 52 years declaration of Biafra republic in 1967.

They said it will be celebrated in a unique method with honour to nations and bodies that have always identified with the aspirations of the Biafra people.

IPOB on its own said that threats, lies, propaganda, misinformation, arrests, torture, illegal detention, will only serve to strengthen their resolve to restore Biafra other than diminish it.

It regretted that whereas Biafraland is under siege, with hundreds kidnapped on daily basis, the Nigeria army capitulates in front of Boko Haram while it supports ethnocentric campaign of genocide against non-Fulani population.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful told Vanguard that “Biafra Remembrance Day celebration is on Thursday 30th of May and Biafrans must not come out on that day. It will serve as a reminder to the overlords in Nigeria that we Biafrans are united in our quest to be free from the iniquitous bondage called Nigeria.

“We owe it to our fallen heroes and heroines to honour them in the finest traditions of IPOB on May 30th. No matter how many troops they deploy on our streets or how many people they kill or arrest, Biafraland will be locked down on that fateful day.”

“There is nothing Nigerian government, her police, army and other security apparatus can do to stop or jeopardize 30th of May. It will be observed. It is better for Nigeria police and other security agencies to stay indoors and respect that day or the spirit of those that died in the quest for Biafra will destroy them.”

Similarly, the coalition of pro-Biafra groups, include the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, Eastern Peoples Congress, EPC, Bilie Human Rights Initiative, BHRI, Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria, MOBIN, among others, have condemned the arrest of over 140 members now remanded inside Enugu Prison and other arrests in Onitsha, with killing of two pro-Biafra activists.

They said the arrests, clampdown and killings were illegal, insensitive and ethno religiously motivated.

They insisted that people of Biafra will never succumbed or be intimidated with President Mohammed Buhari’s Fulanisation of Nigeria, adding that May 30th Biafra day anniversary is sacrosanct and settled.

“No amount of Nigeria security agencies can deter Biafrans from celebrating and honouring our heroes,” they said.

Leader of coalition and head of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu said that “the Pro-Biafran groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate the 52 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May, 1967.

“We will observe the May 30th Biafra day in a unique form that will attract the presence of notable indigenous leaders of ethnic nationalities in Biafra land. We plan to honour and celebrate the heroic exploits of our gallant Biafra soldiers and other individuals that have contributed immensely towards the progress of Biafra.

“We shall also honour other individuals, friendly nations and organizations that assisted immensely for the survival of the people of Biafra.

“The May 30th anniversary convention will also attract notable Biafra leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Ijaw, Igbo, Calabar and Bakassi people. There shall be a special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the Nigeria –Biafra war and our comrades that were killed by Nigeria security agents including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Islamic Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe this year’s anniversary with prayers and supplications in their respective homes.

“This year’s anniversary will be celebrated as a mark of respect and honour to our father land; it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.”

The coalition also condemned the gruesome murder of a front line vocal pro Biafra activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko.