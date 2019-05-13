May 29 Inauguration to be low keyed

—National Democracy Day to be held June 12–FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – INAUGURATION of the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that commences on May 29 will not witness the usual fan-fair, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture has said.

The Minister who stated this while briefing State House CORRESPONDENTS, at the State House, Abuja, said that all the ceremonies for the inauguration have been shifted to June 12 which will be celebrated as the Democracy Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year immortalized the late Moshood Abiola the acclaimed winner of the 1992 Presidential election that was later annulled by the military juncta led by the then Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Alhaji Mohammed said that as the May 29 will be a low-key affair, a number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June

12 as the National Democracy Day.

The Minister explained that the decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, 8th May 2019.

He said, however, that invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

According to him, ”Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.”

He said that it would be too much on the country to afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval.

The Minister said the details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20 in Abuja.

