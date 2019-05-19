May 29: Ex-presidential aspirants, others threaten to boycott Buhari’s inauguration

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – A major crisis is lurking around the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC , ahead of May 29, as groups known as Forum of Core APC and Ex-Presidential Aspirants under the party have threatened to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari, while citing alleged exclusion and abandonment by party.

The groups in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday in Abuja , regretted that they have been deliberately sidelined by the party’s top heirarchy on the issues regarding the inauguration

The statement was signed by Alhaji. Mumakai-Unagha Chairman, Forum of Core APC and Dr. S.K.C Ogbonnia Ex-Presidential Aspirant, respectively

It reads, “The Forum of Core APC in Collaboration with Coalition of Ex- Presidential Aspirants under the All Progressive Congress wish to issue this joint press statement to raise an alarm.

“There is no doubt, Nigerians are looking up to the 29th of May 2019 when President Muhammuadu Buhari will be sworn in for his seemed term of office.

“As Nigerians are waiting anxiously, we, the Forum of Core APC and the Coalition of Ex-Presidential Aspirants wish to issue this press statement to the effect that we will not gate crash into the Inauguration.

“We have observed that, we, former presidential aspirants during the 2019 election and core Members of our great party (APC) are been deliberately side line as we are not being invited for the inauguration.

“It will be recall that after the National Chairman comrade Adams Oshiomhole has Barricaded us from the 2019 election, it seems that we are again, being denied the treatment of our legitimate role, the party we have labored to built.

“Though we are not bordered of the antics of silence, we remain faithful members of the party. We will not leave the party but remain to salvage it together. The Party belongs to all of us and therefore we will not be deterred to contribute as party faithful.

“We remain committed to the ideal of the party, pledged our loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari. No individual can single handedly determine the affairs of the party to the exclusion of others.”