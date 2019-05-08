Mavin Records turns 7, Don Jazzy grateful

Foremost Nigerian record label, Mavin Records, clocked seven years on Wednesday and its CEO, Don Jazzy, has shown gratitude to fans of the group.

The label was founded on May 8. 2012 following the closure of Mo’ Hits Records which was owned by Don Jazzy and a colleague of his.

The award-winning record producer took to Instagram to share a thank you message which reads:

“We will like to say a big thank you to all of our fans and business partners for the love and support through the years.

“Mavin is seven today and I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve. God has been faithful. We had some down times but I will be lying if I tell you I didn’t learn a lot from those times. Those down times made me and the team stronger and wiser than ever.

“I love and believe so much in my team. That being said, by the power vested in me, with so much fire in my belly, on behalf of the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY I say to every Mavin out there that #AllisInOrder.”

The label is home to topmost recording artistes including Korede Bello, Aphrodija, Dr Sid, D’Prince, DNA Twins, Johnny Drille, Rema and Poe.

The award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage, was a member of the label before she got signed with Universal Music Group (UMG), an American global music corporation earlier in May.