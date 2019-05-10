Match Day 19: MFM FC needs revival against Remo Stars FC

As Lagos-based MFM FC sets to face Remo Stars FC on Sunday for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 19, the big question is, will it be the beginning of the revival for the team?

Journalists report that the Olukoya Boys have been on a not too impressive game run in recent times as they had to play a six-match winless streak.

Just before the MFM FC’s 1-0 win over Rivers United at the Agege Stadium in the Match Day 17 fixtures, the Olukoya Boys had played six winless matches which started from March 31.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored Boys played 1-1 against high flying Enyimba FC of Aba, then lost to Kwara United 0-1. The team again played a stalemated 0-0 against last year’s league runners-up, Lobi Stars.

The Olukoya Boys continued the unimpressive form in Match Day 16 when they lost 0-1 to Rangers FC at the Cathedral, before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rivers United at the Agege Stadium.

The team was, however, able to sustain picking up draws away from home with their second draw away from home against Wikki Tourists, a match which ended 1-1.

Before this, MFM FC had played 1-1 against Katsina United on Match Day 9 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium before the draw against the Tourists at the New Jos Stadium.

Perhaps the most painful loss was the exit of MFM in the Lagos AITEO Cup where they crashed out in the hands of a less fancied non-league side, playing Box to Box FC in the quarterfinals.

However, for a team that has stayed on the top of the abridged NPFL Group A log for nine weeks before the winless matches, they surely needed a revival to maintain their status in the NPFL.

The Olukoya Boys will on Sunday have a date with Remo Stars for the Match Day 19 Southwest derby at the Agege Stadium.

It is on record that the Sky Blue Stars have yet to defeat the Olukoya Boys in their four previous meetings.

While the Ilechukwu Boys had earlier recorded they only away win in the 2018/2019 NPFL season against the out-of-favour Kennedy Boboye tutored side in their first meeting at the Oshogbo Township Stadium which ended 1-0.

On the booker’s record, MFM FC should not only be able to sustain its bragging rights in the southwest derby but also use it to start a renewal to winning ways.

However, the team needs to play a full-throttle game to dispatch the team they hold an ace against.

On the NPFL Group A standings, Remo Stars is rooted in the last place (12th) with a paltry 17 points from 18 matches. They won 4, drew 5 and lost 9.

MFM FC is however placed third on the log with 28 points from 18 matches with eight wins, four draws and six losses.

Speaking on the impending match, MFM Assistant Coach, Alli Suleman Obinna told journalists that the team would go all out against the Sky Blue Star team on Sunday.