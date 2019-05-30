Matawallen-Maradun dedicates half of his salary to orphans

BY NASIR MUHAMMAD GUSAU

The Zamfara State Executive Governor, Hon. Dr Muhammad Bello Matawallen-Maradun has dedicated half of his monthly salary to orphans welfare in the state.

Matawallen Maradun announced this today when he visited state orphanage home in Gusau the state capital .

He said orphans are among the important personalities in the society, therefore they need to be given effective care and concern.

“I am happy to visit this orphanage home today, as from today I adopted all the 70 orphans in this home as my personal Children.

“I will dedicate half of my monthly salary for their feeding, clothing and other human needs apart from the government support to them “, the Governor promised

The Governor also assured that his administration would improve the standard living of orphanage homes and other social houses across the state in order to uplift the living standards of orphans in the state.

He advised the orphans not to feel discourage but to wake up and concentrate with their studies in schools for their future development.

Matawallen-Maradun urged them to embark on Special prayers for the state to overcome the dwindling security challenges facing the state.

“I want you to support me and this government with prayers in order to succeed with the task ahead “, he added.

The Governor was accompanied by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah Mni, and Permanent, Ministry invited Women, Children and Social Welfare, Alhaji Yusuf Bakura.