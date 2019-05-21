MASSOB backs Obasanjo on alleged FG’s Islamisation agenda

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – THE Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has come out in full support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s allegation that the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari was executing an agenda for Islamisation and ‘fulanisation’ of Nigeria.

MASSOB in a statement, Tuesday, through its spokesman, Samuel Edeson said Chief Obasanjo should not be crucified or condemned because he exposed the intention to unleash evil on people of southern and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria.

Edeson said it was unfortunate some aides to the President have mortgaged their conscience for their selfish desire, presenting falsehoods to the citizens because they wanted to be relevant in President Buhari’s administration.

Edeson said “MASSOB commends General Obasanjo for begin courageous and eloquent in revealing this unwanted truth which the present government don’t want to hear. It will be recalled that MASSOB have earlier exposed this Islamisation agenda of President Muhammad Buhari in pursuit, projection and actualisation of the grand command of Othman Dan Fodio which is to islamise/fulanise this geographical entity called Nigeria and destroy the entire southern Nigeria but no body believed us.

“In early 1960’s, the north through Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello used Chief Akintola to destabilise the Western region, today they want to use Bola Tinubu to destabilise the political structure of the Southern region. That was the recent meeting of some northern leaders in Saudi Arabia.

“MASSOB wishes to make it more clearer again that there is no different between Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. The terrorist herdsmen were sent to go and destroy the South and Middle belt while the Boko Haram will carry their acts of terrorism in the northeast.

“That is why President Buhari can never declare Fulani herdsmen, a terrorist movement or even to condemned the killing of the innocent citizens by these foot soldiers of Islam called Fulani herdsmen.”

