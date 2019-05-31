Market women, NURTW, pensioners, civil society groups, others stage solidarity rally for Obaseki

…ask gov to ignore greedy politicians

A collection of interest groups, comprising market women, pensioners and members of labour groups under the aegis of the Concerned Citizens of Edo, have added their voices in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s governance model in the state, characterised by massive infrastructural projects, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, respect for the rule of law, insistence on order in public places and his tough stance against thuggery.

The peaceful solidarity rally took off at the Museum Ground on Friday, moving through Kings Square, Airport Road, Ezoti, Reservation Road, to Government House in Benin City, the state capital, with protesters calling on the governor to contest and run for another term of office.

They assured the governor that they are fully in support of his administration and his people-centered policies, urging him to ignore attacks by a handful of those they described as greedy politicians, over his refusal to give them access to the state’s treasury.

Addressing the protesters at Government House, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, expressed appreciation to the groups for conducting a peaceful rally to support the governor’s administration.

Ohonbamu said “I thank you for standing for the truth and for standing for Governor Godwin Obaseki. The governor’s style of leadership is innovative and some people are not happy with this positive change. This fight is not Obaseki’s but your fight as Edo citizens. Never again will the food of the children be given to dogs.”

He assured that Governor Obaseki would not be distracted by laggers rather he would continue to deliver the dividend of good governance to Edo people.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Mr. Pullen Noruwa, said “Edo pensioners have never had it so good; we receive our monthly pensions as and when due. Outstanding arrears are being paid. We are happy and support a second term for Governor Obaseki.”

At the Edo State House of Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Justin Okonoboh, commended them for identifying with the Governor Obaseki-led government and assured that the Assembly will do everything possible to ensure the success of the governor.

State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Odion Olaye, said the solidarity rally and visit to the Edo State Government House were organised to commend Governor Obaseki who “is working and we are here to commend him especially in the area of road construction and renovation because we as road users are direct beneficiaries of his road projects, and we want him to continue the good work.”

At the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Secretariat, the union’s Chairman, Sir Roland Osakue, said his members are pleased with the Obaseki-led administration and assured of the union’s continued support towards projecting the governor’s giant strides.

Some other groups who joined the rally included beneficiaries of Governor Obaseki’s jobs and skills creation initiatives, road sweepers and concerned clergymen bearing placards. Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, ‘No more sharing of our commonwealth’ and ‘We say no to godfatherism.’