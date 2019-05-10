·.. Holds second Warrant Officers Convention

By Evelyn Usman

In an apparent move to improve its strategies at tackling maritime crimes in the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone, up to the Gulf of Guinea and insurgency in the North-East, the Nigerian Navy, Friday, tasked Senior ratings on professionalism.

The Chief of Naval Staff, CNS Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, gave the charge at the Nigerian Navy’s second Warrant Officers Convention, themed ‘ Responsive Warrant Officers Leadership and Operational Efficiency in the Nigerian Navy’, held at the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Quorra auditorium, Apapa, Lagos.

The CNS stated that Warrant officers played a pivotal role in the successes recorded by the Navy in the on-going counter-insurgency operations in the North–East, hence the need to give more impetus to their output.

The feedback from the implementation of the maiden edition of the Warrant Officers Convention, held in 2016, according to him, necessitated its subsequent hosting, as it gave rise to far-reaching recommendations that were being implemented at various levels of the Nigerian Navy.

The CNS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Beegroy Ibe- Enwo, said, “ Over the years, the Nigerian Navy has developed into a potent force capable of effectively carrying out its constitutional and statutory roles. The Service has imbibed the realities of our national imperatives and has applied the most optimal policies and strategies in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The Nigerian Navy has every reason to be proud as our collective efforts have sufficiently reduced illegalities such as; crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, piracy, kidnapping, smuggling, militancy and pipeline vandalism in our maritime domain.

“ It is equally gratifying that we have continued to give a very good account of ourselves in support of other Services in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, especially in the North-east. These successes would not have been possible without enlightened and professional human resources. The Warrant officers cadre, play a pivotal role in these successes and we are here to give more impetus to their output.

“ The need to collectively strive to build a credible Navy capable of discharging its constitutional roles and assigned tasks in a sustainable, efficient and effective manner calls for continuous enlightenment and deliberate re-awakening of the tenets of professionalism and excellent work ethics among the naval personnel at all levels. This expectation is what the Convention hopes to achieve as Warrant officers are expected to be experienced, visible and professionally sound”.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman, Planning and Organizing Committee, Commodore K.O Egbuchulam, explained that the idea of organizing the Convention was conceived after careful thought of the vital roles Warrant Officers play in ensuring a professional and effective military.

He said, “ The Convention was conceived to awaken the consciousness of this cadre of officers to the pivotal role they play in nurturing and building new entrants towards achieving their career dreams. It was also to re-invigorate and enlighten this category of managers on their roles and responsibilities in achieving the objective and aspirations of the Nigerian navy in line with the CNS strategic directives”.

