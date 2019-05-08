Manufacturers, fabricators, others in high spirit as Edo Production Centre reaches 95% completion

Manufacturers in Edo State are gearing to commence production at industrial scale with the assurance of stable power and other support structures as work at the Edo Production Centre has reached 95 per cent completion.

The facility is a multipurpose, one-stop-shop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) fitted with stable electricity, business support units and a number of other business enablers for efficient industrial production. Similar structures are to be built in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said work at the Edo Production Centre is at 95 per cent completion stage ahead of commissioning by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While conducting journalists around the facility in Sapele Road axis of Benin City, Dare said the government was collaborating with the Bank of Industry (BoI) for funding as the BoI has expertise in industrialisation and production.

She noted, “The facility is ready for production. The state government is providing 24-hour electricity, good road network, security, solar powered street lights, among others. The job is about 95 per cent complete and will be commissioned soon.

“In the very near future, we will see a complete transformation in terms of the quality of what we produce, capacity to produce and the number of jobs created by this Production Centre. We are looking forward to the commissioning of this project, which will come up in the next few weeks either on the last week of May or first week of June 2019.”

A representative of fabricators and welders to be hosted in the Edo Production Centre, Rev. Lugard Ekhosuehi Michael, said working space and electricity supply had been a major problem for us but with the setting up of the Centre, the problem has been eliminated.

“The state government has provided space for us and promised 24-hours electricity supply as these are the problems we are faced with as welders and fabricators in the state,” Michael added.

Cyril Okpeahior, who is handling the revamp of the facility, said the Centre has four blocks and will accommodate over 40 manufacturers with access to 24-hour electricity supply, adding that it will boast of good road network, security and solar powered street lights.

He added that the facility is expected to aggregate different manufacturers and “will have sections for welding, metal and fabrication, polythene cut, printing, woodwork, recycling, shoemaking, among others.”

Okpeahior described the Centre as the future of production as the state government will be partnering small scales industries, adding, “In less than four weeks the entire place will be ready for use.”