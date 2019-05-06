Manchester City lead Premier League by a point ahead of last match

Manchester City were left leading the Premier League table by a point from Liverpool with a match to play after captain Vincent Kompany’s wonder-strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester on Monday.

The reigning English champions were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time.

City will be assured of retaining the title if their result away to Brighton in Sunday’s final round of Premier League matches is equal or better to what Liverpool achieve against Wolves at Anfield.