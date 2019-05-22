Pancapella Management CEO Uzoigwe Jeremiah believes the secret to a successful career in the music business is having a strong and effective team or management.

His management, so far, boasts of an attractive portfolio having worked with some notable brands and A-list artists like Flavour, Wizkid, Iyanya, Yemi Alade, Sean Tizzle, Seyi Shay, Emma Nyra, Klem, Blaqjerzee, Dj Coublon, amidst others.

“Nigeria is blessed with raw talents with unmatchable dynamism. When we lament about talent issues in Nigeria, it is never in the context of their intelligence, energy or willingness to learn, but always about the lack of adequate grounding and structure, unlike its foreign counterparts. The basics for every successful entertainer is to structure a unique formula and plans.”

He added that 90% of the successful artists in the music industry have a great structure. Hence a great team or management equals success and therefore is very important in the career of any artist.

Pancapella Management is a new wave of creativity set to change the face of Music and Entertainment in Nigeria and Africa.

