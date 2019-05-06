Man stabs friend to death in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- A 28-year- old man, Oni Olohunwa has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his friend, Baraka Taiwo to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

Oyeyemi explained that ” the suspect was arrested on Sunday 5th of May 2019 following a report by one Wasiu Raheem.

According to Oyeyemi, Raheem took the injured victim to Ogijo Police Station and reported that the suspect and the victim were both attending a party.

The PPRO further said “But, the victim got drunk and started misbehaving, while the suspect was trying to caution him, an argument ensued between them and the suspect brought out a knife with which he stabbed the deceased in the chest and back.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo Division CSP Baba Muhammed quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The victim Baraka Taiwo was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while receiving treatment.

“His corpse has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for post mortem examination.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Cp, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution”.

