Man petitions IGP, DSS over burning of his House in Delta

debunks alleged involvement in kinsman’s death

Mr. Osiobe Ivwighren has petitioned the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, the Director of the Department of State Security, DSS, over the burning of his house by some unscrupulous elements, calling for the immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Ivwighren who was lamenting while speaking to newsmen said his family members narrowly escaped death when the arsonists set his house and other houses in his community ablaze without reason.

He appealed to the security agents and authorities concerned to as a matter of urgency, bring the culprits to book, pointing out that this is a case of those who claim to be above the law, going about in the community, believing that nothing will happen to them because they have always had their way.

Also, Ivwighren denied vehemently, the allegation that he sent youths of his community to kill one Mr. Arokeoghene Awolowo Isito of Unenurhie, Evwreni, Ughelli North local government area, describing the allegation as a fabrication meant to destroy his name and that of his family.

Ivwighren said while he was away from his community, on August 15th, 2016, he was informed that one of the youths from Unenurhie community was alleged to have been caught stealing, and which attracted a mob action saying that was the much he heard about the incident.

Speaking to newsmen at Ughelli, Ivwighren said his attention was recently drawn to a report alleging that he had sent youths of the community to kill the deceased, Mr. Arokeoghene Awolowo Isito.

He said on the said date, he was not in town, but learnt that it was alleged that when the deceased was being beaten by the youths, that someone asked him to order the youths to stop and that he said it was too late.

Ivwighren said he is not one of the community’s decision makers nor one of the leaders that could give any order in the community, as claimed and that he does not see why they were dragging him into an issue he knew nothing about, but thank God that the truth is gradually unraveling.

He said, “On the issue l was invited to Zone 5, Benin city, Edo state, where l spent about eleven days with others, before my lawyer came and petitioned Inspector General of Police, which made policemen who came from Abuja, investigated the case and he was exonerated, but, when his accusers were invited to Abuja for interrogation they refused to go.

“How will l be dragged into what l know nothing about, especially when I was not around and not a leader in the community, so how do l give order or dictate what happened.

“Clearly it is a calculated attempt to destroy me, hence, l want the security agents to look into the issue,” he said.