Man making call while driving kills 4 school children, injures 10 in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—FOUR persons were reportedly killed and 10 others injured when an Infinity Jeep with number plates MYB 22AAA rammed into a group of school children at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The corpses have been deposited at Gateway Hospital mortuary, Oba.

Anambra State Police Command had already arrested the driver, Mr. Chibuzor Elebo, just as investigation into the incident was continuing.

Among the deceased were two siblings.

The Divisional Police Officer for Oba, Mr. Ifeanyi Abanaofor, told reporters that the injured persons had been taken to various hospitals for treatment.

He attributed the crash to the recklessness of the driver, who he said was driving and answering a telephone call at the same time, when the incident occurred.

He said: “The driver lost control and veered off his lane into the other lane before ramming into the kids, killing three instantly, while the fourth one died at the hospital.”

According to him, the children had just closed from school for the day when the incident happened, adding that they came out in large numbers and were moving to their homes in groups.

President-General of Aboji Akanano Union Oba, Mr. Dozie Nweke, who visited the scene of the incident, described it as a great loss to Oba people and the families of the pupils.

He urged the affected parents to take heart.