Man kills mother in Ondo, hangs himself four days later

By Dayo Johnson

A 57-year-old mother of five, identified as Ajimo, has been reportedly murdered by her son and, four days after, the son committed suicide by hanging in lkare-Akoko area of Ondo State.

Gbenga Opeyemi, after allegedly killing the mother in Akure, was said to have fled to lkare-Akoko where he subsequently hanged himself as police detective closed-in on him.

Ajimo, simply called Mama Gbenga, according to neighbours, was a native of Ekan in Ikare-Akoko and based in Akure. She reportedly met her untimely death after a scuffle with her deceased son, Gbenga.

Family sources said that the mother had three children in her first marriage at Ikare-Akoko before she remarried in Akure.

“One of the three children was Gbenga who killed her mother in Akure and escaped to Ikare-Akoko where he stayed with his grandmother at Ekan quarters” , one of the sources told Sunday Vanguard.

“When he suspected that efforts were going on to hand him over to Ikare police detectives, he sneaked out to the kitchen four days later, and took his life by hanging in the night when everbody in the house had slept.

“ lt was one of their relations who came out around 3am to use the toilet that saw his corpse dangling and he raised the alarm that attracted neighbours” .

Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, Femi Joseph, could not be reached for comment but the police in lkare-Akoko confirmed the incident, saying investigation into the matter had commenced.