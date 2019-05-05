Man in the arena: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

By Afolabi Adepitan

That Ovie Omo-Agege, the Urhobo first term senator, who spearheaded the opposition to the Bill re-ordering the sequence of elections that was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari, is running for Deputy Senate President is no longer news. What many do not know is that this suave legal practitioner has many caps to his name.

One of the most recognizable names in Nigerian politics, Omo-Agege is a darling of core supporters of the President for his principled stand against Senate President Bukola Saraki’s efforts to use the upper chambre as a platform to discredit the executive branch of government with the sole aim of stopping the President’s re-election.

And for this, he suffered persecution which culminated in his unlawful suspension for 90 legislative days. The courts later nullified the suspension 26 days after it was imposed for being unconstitutional and in violation of Senate rule order. But that was not the end of the battle. Some members, who felt he stopped them from baying for the blood of the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress, still have their daggers drawn, waiting for the moment to strike. The import of this, Omo-Agege said, is not lost on him.

Throughout the course of his first term, Omo-Agege demonstrated the ability and willingness to give selfless service to the APC Senate Caucus. His record of leadership in the caucus has, no doubt, prepared him well for the office of Deputy Senate President. He is broadly respected in the Senate and beyond for his huge intellectual and political savvy, uncompromising sense of justice, uncommon courage and steely grit in defence of rule of law and justice.

As one who suffered persecution in the Senate because of his principled stand against the leadership of some persons, Omo-Agege believes that all senators are equal and that the 9th senate will usher in a new era “where the common good of Nigerians, true friendship and mutual respect” for each other’s opinions and respect for the truth would be the guiding compass of the business of the next senate.

Announcing his bid for the coveted position in a letter to senators-elect, Omo-Agege said :”If elected Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate, I will work with courage to change how this Senate operates.” He explained that he joined the race “on the clear understanding that the position has been zoned to the South-South by the All Progressives Congress, APC”.

Since 1999, the South-South has not produced the Senate President, the Deputy Senate President or the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and for a party that wants to make great inroads into the zone that lays the golden egg that sustains the economy, zoning the DSP position to the zone would be a welcome development. And Omo-Agege would be a perfect fit. In all fairness, Omo-Agege deserves to be Deputy Senate President for his principled stand against impunity in the 8th Senate. His high-profile personality and track record of standing up for what he believes in and demonstrated loyalty to the party fits well with APC that wants to enforce party discipline.

Omo-Agege’s vision, steadfastness along with an uncompromising commitment to the ruling APC ’ populist ideals, are at the core of his ambition to become the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Against all odds, he made history by becoming the first senator from Delta Central to win re-election. One reason Omo-Agege was able to vanquish the vast conspiracy against him is skilled retail politicking and his suaveness at tailoring national position to local politics. For Omo-Agege who believes all politics is local, he never abandoned his responsibilities to his constituency. Not only has he executed all his constituency projects which he was able to account for during the campaign, he also attracted Federal Government funded projects to his constituency. The multi-billion naira dualization of Sapele -Ewu Road, Section 1&2 in Delta and Edo states is one of such projects.

It takes many things to make a good leader – experience, academic qualification, focus, foresight, intelligence, true grit and many more – and these, Ovie Omo-Agege, a lawyer of some thirty-three years’ standing, has in his belt. “The pessimist complains about the wind, the optimist expects it to change, the leader· adjusts the sails,” John Maxwell once said. Coincidentally, this partly explains away the mystery and staying power of the senator and his consistently innovative ways of attuning his vision of a better society to the needs of the people he serves.

Justifying a conviction about the need to serve and make life better for others is better done through impactful deeds. This, Omo-Agege has been doing through philanthropy – much of which gets done through quiet, purposeful giving through the Ovie Omo-Agege Foundation which recently paid up counterpart funding that facilitated Federal Government agriculture loans for 1,000 youths in his senatorial district.

Born on August 3, 1963 into the famous Omo-Agege Family of Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Omo-Agege is the son of the erudite and incorruptible Nigerian jurist, Justice James Omo-Agege, and Ms. Francesca Okwendo of the Wanogho Royal Family, also of Orogun.

A trained lawyer with practice experience in both Nigeria and the United States of America, Omo-Agege served as Executive Assistant to the then Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori in 2003, Commissioner for Special Duties in 2005 and the Secretary to State Government (SSG) of Delta State in 2007.

In less than 4 years of being in the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege successfully introduced and got his colleagues’ support for the Bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun as a specialized university.

In the fortunate actualization of his people’s cherished hope, the Bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun was eventually signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

For now, many who have followed the trajectory of Ovie Omo-Agege’s progress on the political front are waiting to see this being actualized in the nation’s best interest.

Adepitan, a public affairs commentator, is resident in Abuja.