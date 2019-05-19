Man in court over alleged possession of stolen phone

Ajegunle (Lagos State) – A 24-year-old unemployed man, Onyekachi Okafor, on Friday appeared before an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court, Apapa, Lagos, over unlawful possession of phone and two sim cards suspected to have been stolen.



The Police charged Okafor, who resides at No 13 Uzor St., Apapa, on a one-count charge of obtaining property reasonably suspected to have been stolen.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution, Insp. Olugbenga Salami, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 8 at Uzor St., Apapa, Lagos.

Salami said that the defendant was arrested with a phone and sim cards in a closed place where some men were sharing loots of stolen items from passersby.

“He was caught with a phone and two sim cards which he couldn’t account for, as they were given to him by some boys who were still at large,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 328 stipulates N90,000 fine or six months imprisonment for being in possession of things suspected to have been stolen.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwakemi Williams-Isichie, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 3, for mention. (NAN)