Man gets N50,000 bail for allegedly stealing wallet containing N8,000

A man, Kundos Akojenu, 28, who allegedly stole a wallet containing N8,000, was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of N50,000 by a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Aka Basorun, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basorun adjourned the case until June 11 for further hearing.

Akojenu, whose address was not stated, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoimose, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14, at about 6:00pm at Badagry Roundabout in Badagry.

Okoimose alleged that the defendant stole a wallet containing N8,000 and one UBA ATM card belonging to the complaint, Mr Simeon Elisha.

He alleged that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by picking the complainant’s pocket.

The prosecutor said the complainant caught the defendant in the process with the help of others and handed him over to the police.

Okoimose said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 285 and 166 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). (NAN)