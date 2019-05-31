Man drags ex-wife to court over custody of 20-month-old daughter

A 35-year-old man, Idris Yusuf , on Thursday dragged his ex-wife to Sharia Court l sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking custody of his 20-month-old daughter.

Yusuf, who resides in Unguan Rimi, Kaduna, told the court that their marriage was terminated in court in 2018 with the condition that he should be allowed to see his baby.

“Whenever I go to their house to see my baby, she stops me from taking her out to buy things.

“I was ordered by the court to give her N7,000 monthly for the child’s upkeep. I have not failed to give her the money since then.

‘Even when I had a problem in April, I was able to raise N5,000 with a promise to make it up.

“I have since re-married. I want my baby to feel the fatherly love I have for her at her young age. If they are denying me my daughter now, who knows what will happen in the future, Yusuf said.

The former wife, Asmau, 26, denied Yususf’s claims.

“He has an outstanding balance of N12000 which he has not paid in child support. I can’t allow him take the baby anywhere.

“I know he will run away with the baby”, she alleged.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, ordered the complainant to pay the outstanding balance of N12,000.

Lawal also ordered Asmau to sign an agreement allowing the baby to spend the Id-El Fitri (Sallah) with her father.

“Whenever you want your daughter to spend the weekends with you, both of you should come to the court and sign another agreement.

“The baby would be handed over to you here in court”, the Judge ordered.