Man allegedly robs, rapes teenage girl at gunpoint

Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 27- year-old unemployed man, Saliu Alowonle, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly robbing and raping a teenage girl at gunpoint.

The magistrate, Mrs Emeka Opara, ordered that Alowonle should be kept behind bars, pending the receipt of legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

Opara adjourned the case until June 24 for mention; and she refused to take the plea of the defendant.

Alowonle who reisdes at No. 1, Olowolayemo St., Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing charges of armed robbery, conspiracy and rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, had told the court that the defendant and two others currently at large committed the offences on April 7 at Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Odugbo said that the complaint, a teenage girl and her younger brother, were outside their compound at night when the defendant and his gangs appeared and pointed a gun at them.

“The defendant and his accomplice led the complainant and her brother to a nearby bush; raped the girl at a gunpoint, collected her pant and her mobile phone valued at N23,000 and escaped.

“ With the help of the vigilance group, the defendant was arrested while others are still at large,” he said.

The offences contravene Sections 260, 296 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (NAN).