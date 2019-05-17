By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 40-year-old man Ibrahim Arowolo, who allegedly posted the pictures of his lover on a social media platform, Facebook, without her consent, was yesterday docked before an Igbosere Magistrate’s court, in Lagos.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendant posted his girlfriend’s pictures on Facebook without her consent and called her names which caused others to call her unprinted names, which brought injury, enmity and hatred to her.

He said the defendant accused the complainant, one Felicia Ayeni, of breaking his marriage, which prompted him to post the pictures on Facebook.

Joseph said the incident occurred on September 1, 2018, at about 9:32a.m., in Lagos.

The prosecutor said the offences committed are contrary to Sections 57 (1) (a) (c) and punishable Under Sections 168 (1) (d) (2), of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded innocence to the offence.

The magistrate, Mrs A. A. Runsewe, granted him bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety, gainfully employed.

She said the surety must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have his address verified.

The case was then adjourned till May 21.