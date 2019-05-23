Man, 44, jailed 19 years for importation of hard drug

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 44-year-old man, Onyeuka Slyvanus, was yesterday, sentenced to 19 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for unlawful importation of hard drugs.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo handed down the jail term on the convict after he pleaded guilty to a three-count of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the drugs from Kenya.

The convict, according to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, was arrested on May 18, 2018, at the Muritala International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during an inward clearance of passengers aboard Ethiopian Airline from Kenya enroute Addis-Ababa to Lagos.

The anti-drugs agency said he hid the drugs in five lady’s handbags.

The convict was said to have conspired with one Chidi, who resides in Tanzania and one Emma living in Nigeria but at large, to commit the crime.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Juliana Iroabuchi, are contrary to Sections 11(d), 11(a) and 14(b) of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Act CapN30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The convict had pleaded guilty to the charges when he was first arraigned before the court sometimes in July 2018, and admitted to bail, but he was unable to meet the bail terms.

However, at the resumed trial of the convict yesterday, he elected to change his plea.

Following his change of plea, the judge ordered the prosecutor to review the fact of the crime.

Justice Oguntoyinbo, while admitting all the exhibits tendered by the prosecution, pronounced the defendant guilty as charged.