Make anti-corruption fight a process, Olagunju tells Buhari

By Agbonkhese Oboh

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration begins its second tenure of four years, it has been tasked to make the fight against corruption a developmental process that encompasses all aspects of national life so it can outlive the Buhari era.

Making the charge ahead of the Democracy Day celebration, Senior Pastor of Praise Arena, Pastor Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju, added further that Buhari’s anti-corruption stance fizzled out after his ouster under the military regime because it was only a programme of the government and not a developmental process that Nigerians across board could take ownership of.

According to the cleric, who made the charge at the church’s Super Praise Carol in Lekki, Lagos, “a programme hardly outlives its initiator because successive administrations may not continue in that trajectory. But when it is a process, it will outlive its initiator and survive from generation to another.

“President Buhari should deliberately fashion out developmental plans of action that are geared toward promoting the values of orderliness, patience, honesty and selfless services at all levels of our education institutions, market, private sector and other relevant institutions.

“Let the anti-corruption development plan and processes start from primary schools. At their assembly grounds, it should be sounded into pupils ears so that they will know that it is good to uphold good values and character for the progress of our country.”

He said corruption and indiscipline are hydra-headed monsters that threatens good governance, sustainable development plans, economic growth and public trust, noting that corruption goes beyond financial misappropriation, but include holding back salaries of workers, taking bribe, driving against traffic, child abuse, modern day slavery and everything that is done wrong.

He lamented the dearth of good leadership in Nigerian, stating that “some people who offer themselves for leadership positions are only spokesperson for the people who exploit our divisions to drive their own personal course,” adding that promoting the values of discipline, honesty, love, patriotism and integrity will help raise a new generation of leaders that think above self in all their dealings.