Major dies in car fire

By Victor Arji

A Major, yesterday, lost his life in a fire that engulfed his car at the Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.

The deceased, Major EN Efam, was said to be driving out of the cantonment in the early hours of yesterday, when his car hit that of a colleague from the rear, resulting in the fire.

Before the fire could be put out by some persons, who brought out their fire extinguishers, the Delta-State born Major attached to Army Finance, had been completely burnt.

His charred remains were later evacuated.

Effort to speak with some Military personnel at the cantonment for details of the tragedy failed.

Contacted, Deputy Director, Information, 81 Division, Victoria Island, Lagos, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, could not make an official statement on the incident.

Spokesman for Lagos State Fire Service, Bola Ajao, said the station did not receive any distress call from that axis. She said the only incident her office was aware of was the protest by residents over the state of the road.