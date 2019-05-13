Macaulay decries negligence in NUJ, calls for resolute leadership, unity

Former Secretary to Delta State Government and pioneer Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Delta State Chapter, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has called for resolute leadership of the State NUJ in order to avert imminent implosion.

He decried the Union’s invasion of quacks and quackery, stressing that, the elements, unchecked, like termites, will bring to ruin the fine wood of the profession.

Macaulay made the statement when he played host to the elders forum and leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Delta State Chapter, led by the Union’s South South Vice President, Comrade Akpati Ogwude and the State Chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu in his Asaba Residence.

According to him, the current state of the union is a far cry from what he led in the nineties, even as he identified disunity as a nagging factor in the progress and development questions of the union.

In his words, ”the current leadership must look into restructuring the NUJ. Unity is necessary if the union must grow. You have successfully ethnicised the union due to the creation of so many chapels which are unconstitutional. Stop bulkanizing the union. Stand up and defend the constitution. The union should be our pride.”

”In our time, we took the union to a height, not with negligence. The moment you neglected the ethics of the union and allowed quacks in, you lost your pride. It will get worse because with the disunity I see today, external forces can easily sabotage you. One day, the non-professionals will take over the union, if not checked now. Let’s set a standard.” Macaulay stated.

The veteran labour leader, however, urged the union to always recognise their elders, respect and consult past leaders as much as possible to serve as a compass for their decision making.

The Vice President, NUJ South-South, Comrade Akpati Ogwude, who led the team applauded Macaulay and he extolled his leadership qualities.

”You have led us in the union, you have led us politically in the state. God has destined you. We are well aware of why we are here. One of your own did something that didn’t go down well with you as a leader. When there is crisis there are bound to be interests. You have always been one who makes your anger known. But you are also one who does not over flog issues. We appeal to you to turn your eyes away from the issues and hug us as you have always done.”

Earlier, NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, said the current leadership of the union, is bent on changing the deteriorating union’s status quo even as he called for contribution from past leaders.

”We cannot undermine Macaulay in this union and the state. Since you left the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLCl, NUJ has not been able to make meaningful impact there. We are here to solicit your support. We wish to grow.” He stressed.

Present at the event included Chairman, Governing Council, College of Education, Warri, Prof. Samuel Aghalino, Hon.Mike Ogwah, Sir Felix Ofou, Mr. Sunny Uthoro, Hon. Moses Idiowa, Barr. Ichie Efenedo, Mr Sunny Areh, amongst others.

