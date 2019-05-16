Luno kicks-off cryptocurrency literacy tour in Unilag, 5 others later

By Dayo Adesulu

As the cryptocurrency market makes a dramatic comeback, Luno is not taking its foot off the pedal in its efforts to educate Nigerians about cryptocurrencies. Last week at the University of Lagos, the company kicked-off the first leg of what is to be a six-university literacy tour before the end of 2019.

The company which in January predicted a positive cryptocurrency market in 2019 driven by mass institutional adoption said the literacy of potential investors in the market is critical to driving increased adoption and confidence in the market.

Luno operates in 40 markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa and has seen nearly 3 million people registered on its platform.

“We are committed to educating our customers given the nature of the market and the tendency for people to fall into the wrong hands while online,” Owenize Odia, Country manager of Luno said in a media interview.

The literacy tour in University of Lagos had over 300 students participating. Odia reiterated that the market volatility requires users staying ahead of the curve.

Odia noted that the existing financial system was built for a non-digital age, ignoring the needs of the modern individual. Unlike fiat money, bitcoin is decentralised, meaning it does not rely on any central body, government, financial institution or executive body to operate.

It is a peer-to-peer network which relies on blockchain technology, cryptography, and advanced mathematics.

“We are contributing by investing heavily into our Luno Learning Portal, which helps the public, the media, and other stakeholders educate themselves about the facts, opportunities, and risks in the cryptocurrency market,” Odia said.

Over 2.5 million people use Luno’s platform to carry out activities like buying and selling bitcoin and Ethereum. Importantly the company’s learning portal provides valuable informative materials for end-users ensuring they have all the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and also protect their investments. Luno has also carried out Webinars, Meetups and cryptocurrency events to bridge the learning gap both in Nigeria and across Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia.