Lucy Ajayi bags Yeye Meso of Ado Kingdom

…tasks women on involvement in politics

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, LITFC, Chief (Mrs.) Lucy Ajayi has bagged another chieftaincy title, the Yeye Meso of Ado Kingdom by the HRM, Oba Lateef Olayinka Ado,the Alado of Ado Kingdom, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State.

The monarch who is also celebrating his 20th coronation anniversary, while performing the installation rites at his palace, attested to the unprecedented developments recorded in the Trade Fair since Ajayi’s appointment, stating that she has brought about some visible transformation.

Speaking on the chieftaincy title which happens to be the second within the space of five months, Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi stated that the honour shows that people in her constituency are monitoring her activities within the complex.

“Yeye Meso and the other title I received some months back really have no distinctive difference, they mean the same thing, the only thing is that I am having two titles now. Yeye Meso means Beautiful Mother of the Kingdom, which implies you have added more to the kingdom.

“In essence, it is the beauty at heart, not physical beauty, when you have impacted so many lives positively and you are a woman then you are Yeye Meso.

While thanking God for the honour, Ajayi called on women to be more involved in active politics rather than sing praises of politicians who use and dump them afterwards.

“My concern is for women to take active role in politics, I am already in politics and I would encourage more women to come.

“Although, I prefer taking up appointive roles which include the capacity I occupy now because seeking elective positions requires lots of money and other factors that scare me,” she said.

READ ALSO:

She, however, urged women to bring up their children in a godly way in spite their busy schedules. “We should try and bring our children up in the way of the Lord and if you give them a godly beginning, they would not deviate from it.

“As a woman who is politically- driven, I ensure I sleep late and wake up early, so as to cater for my home. I must not lose this important role as it can either make or mar lives of the future generations,” she said.

Her husband, Chief Folorunsho Ajayi applauded his wife for working round the clock to ensure stability and serenity in the Trade Fair and its environs.

“They are the local rulers of this Trade Fair area, practically the Oba of this vicinity and kingdom, and she is the Chief Executive Officer of the International Trade Fair Complex, that makes it special. It will give her deserved recognition and would also boost her political career.

Her father, Chief Odigie, the Obamedu of Ekpoma Kingdom, urged her to be careful in attending to people, stating that people are more concerned about her roles as a role model.

“She is a princess, being from a royal family but this is a title from a different land.

“People recognise the fact that you do not have any reason to ignore anyone irrespective of their status.”

Meanwhile, Chief Ebubedike Ofokansi, the Executive President of ASPANDA, commended Ajayi for her bravery and passion for development.