Low awareness of Lupus complicates treatment in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Lupus Day, experts have decried low awareness on the condition even as they seek support for people living with the disease.

According to experts, Lupus is an inflammatory disease/autoimmune disease that occurs when the body system attacks its own tissues and organs. Inflammation resulting from this may affect various body organs including the skin, kidneys, brain, blood cells, lungs, heart and the joints. World Lupus Day is observed every May 10 to promote public awareness about it.

At a symposium organised by the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, in collaboration with Labalaba Foundation to mark the day in Lagos, a Consultant Rheumatologist, Prof. Femi Adelowo, who described the condition as one of the uncommon conditions classified as autoimmune disease said lupus is not an infection. “We do not know what causes Lupus but we have found that there may be an element of genetics, hormonal and environmental factors. We have the gene theory; we have the environmental theory, which includes some viral infections in the past, you also have cases of silicon, cosmetics, and the ultraviolet ray which is the sunlight.”

Adelowo said studies have shown that 90 per cent of lupus patients are female. “Some of the patients will develop joint pains, some will lose weight, and some develop anaemia, some headache and seizures. Some of them will be fatigue even when they wake up in the morning they don’t know why they are so tired. Some may also develop anaemia, kidney problem, persistent headache and seizures. Lupus has no boundaries.

On her part, Co-Founder Labalaba Foundation, Mrs Chisa Nosamiefam, who admitted that awareness was still low in Nigeria said “Our goal is to ensure that people are aware and affected persons and relations also get to understand the disease and live a better life.

“Awareness is still low. I was diagnosed with Lupus 23 years ago, and I have lived with the challenges but a lot of people do not have that opportunity. I want them to get there.”

Speaking, Consultant Dermatologist and Genito-Urinary Physician, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe, said they engage the healthcare community and the society at large to raise awareness on the condition.

Noting that drugs used for treatments are not cheap and that not many patients can afford it, she said government can support clinics and patients for better outcomes.

Akingugbe, a co-founder said they were committed to a Nigeria where everyone is informed about lupus and lupus patients can aspire to long productive lives.