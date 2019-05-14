Lose that belly fat

By Sola Ogundipe

Belly fat is fat around the abdomen. There are two types of belly fat— the one around the organs (visceral) and the one that sits under the skin (subcutaneous). Health complications from visceral fat are more harmful than subcutaneous fat.

There are many reasons why people gain belly fat, including poor diet, lack of exercise and stress. Improving nutrition, increasing activity, reducing stress and making other lifestyle changes can all help to lose belly fat.

Poor diet is a major culprit for belly fat, so improve your diet. Avoid sugary food, such as cakes, candy, soft drinks and fruit juice. Also minimise fatty foods such as fried meat, fried chicken or potato chips and refined carbohydrates such as white bread and other pastries that have low nutritional content. Instead, eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates.

Include lean protein in your diet so you eat less food overall.

Avoid using food for comfort when you feel stressed, because it causes excess calories to remain around the belly and other areas of the body for later use.

Adopt an active lifestyle to get rid of excess fat, particularly around the abdomen. Exercise reasonably.

Get enough sleep. The quality and duration of sleep play a part in the development of abdominal fat.

Not getting enough good sleep may potentially lead to unhealthy eating behaviour.

If you are trying to lose excess abdominal fat you should monitor your alcohol intake. Alcoholic drinks often contain additional sugar, which can contribute to weight gain. Consume less alcohol to reduce a variety of health problems, including liver disease and inflammation.