Loftus-Cheek undergoes surgery, misses Europa League final

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will undergo Achilles tendon surgery which will rule him out of the Europa League final, the Premier League club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old England international suffered the injury during the 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

“Ruben has seen a specialist today and will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening,” the club said in a statement.

Loftus-Creek will miss the May 29 Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku as well as England’s international commitments this summer.

“I went to bed last night and Ruben’s in the squad and playing brilliantly,” said England coach Gareth Southgate.

“He misses now a major European final and a brilliant opportunity for us.”

