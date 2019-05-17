LinkedIn Local Lagos tasks young Nigerians on career devt

By Moses Nosike

Considering the role of capacity building in the digital space and in global competitiveness, LinkedIn Local Lagos 2.0 in Lagos recently engaged Nigerians especially the youths in one of its biggest networking event with the theme: From Nigeria to the world, in which seasoned, experienced and successful Nigerians who started with little or nothing but today are reckoned in their different sectors were invited to share their success experiences which really made the event a remarkable one.

The programme which hinged on career development to become successful in life via passion had its first edition at Civic Centre in 2018.

Having seen the impact of the last edition, this second edition became very imperative in order to expand the level of awareness and encourage LinkedIn users on career development and challenges of building a formidable career.

The second edition, LinkedIn Local Lagos 2.0 held on Saturday May 11, 2019 which was put together by Kayode Abass and Joel Pereyi featured keynote speaker, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Chairman Fasmicro Group, who spoke to attendees what it takes to build capacity, the challenges.

Prof. Ekekwe said that for anybody to succeed in career development, passion must match vision and that is the only way one can make in life.

He said further that passion will help to remain to your target during challenges especially in this part of the world where there is operational environment are very harsh for any business to succeed.

Prof. Ekekwe who spoke on “Discovering Your Passion & Mission Accumulation of Capabilities, gave a 3-step approach towards executing your capabilities, hinged on his personal experience.

To drive the programme home, a panel session was set up, where panalists such as Onyeka Onyema – CEO Farmcrowdy, Deji Oduntan –Co-founder – Gokada, Obi Ozor – Co-founder Kobo360 and Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Co-founder of Voguepay shared their individual experiences on “How We Made it in Nigeria”. All experiences shared had one thing in common, how they started small, built connections overtime and believed in their individual vision.

In addition, the programme was strengthened with another session with the theme: “The Global Executive: Get Skilled, Get Paid, Rise Fast”. Justice was done to the them by professionals on the panel such like Odunayo Sanya – G.M, MTN Nigeria, Lampe Omoyele – Managing Director, NITRO, Patricia Obezuwa – Chief Communicator and Public Affairs Officer, GE Africa and Dayo Obisan – Managing Director, Greenwich Asset Management. These business experts took turns to explain how they successfully climbed the corporate ladder in Nigeria.

According to Joel Pereyi and Kayode Abass, the LinkedIn Local Lagos 2.0 turned out successful. The feedback we got after the event has been mind blowing. Networking is the primary purpose of the event. So many people got to meet their online connections for the first time at the event and the LinkedIn community in Lagos will get stronger and better for it.