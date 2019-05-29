Lightning strikes herbalist dead in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti—Apprehension enveloped Aramoko-Ekiti yesterday, following the death of a middle-aged herbalist, who was struck by lightning.

The deceased, whose name was given as Babatunde Sule and staff of Ekiti State House of Assembly Commission, was struck to death in his rented apartment located at Oke-Oja area of the town.

A source in the town said the incident, which threw the area into mourning, occurred shortly after a downpour in the town, which lasted for about two hours.

The source added that the herbalist, until his untimely death, was said to be a notable traditionalist and a chieftain of the Traditional Worshippers Association in the community.

He explained that on the fateful day, the rain which started at about 4:30p.m., with thunderstorm at frequent intervals, caused panic in the town, forcing everybody indoors.

Suddenly, there was thunder and lightning, which was reported to have entered the deceased’s home and struck him in the chest right where he was cooking in the kitchen.

The source told newsmen that a person staying nearby within the same compound and who was said to have been terrified by the intensity of the thunderstorm, had run into the kitchen to meet the deceased, but unfortunately met his lifeless body in a pool of his blood.

The source added: “The unfortunate incident took everybody in the town unawares, because the deceased was a notable person in the town.

“Immediately the news filtered into town, an attempt was made to contact some Sango worshippers and report the matter to a divisional police station in the town.

“The traditional rites have begun and it will last for seven days in the community, which is expected to be accompanied by a downpour in the area. This type of incident has never happened in this town, that is why everybody is panicking.”

Traditional worshippers have begun traditional rites for the late herbalist and the body has been removed from the scene for burial.

At press time, the Police could not be reached for reaction.