LG unveils 2nd free wash centre in Port Harcourt

To promote proper hygiene among Nigerians, LG Electronics has unveiled new state- of- the- art Free Wash Centre tagged Life’s Good with LG Wash for residents of Mgboba community area of Rivers State. The Wash centre which is the 2nd free laundry outlet in Port Harcourt, Rivers state was launched by top management staff of LG Electronics West Africa operations.

The launch was also graced by Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Hari Elluru; General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Jiung Park; Branch Manager, Fouani Nigeria Limited Port-Harcourt, Mr. Mahmoud Youssef alongside other key staff, media and the public.

It could be recalled that the pilot of the initiative of the Free-Wash initiative was first launched in Ogba area of Lagos state a year ago with the intention of replicating it across strategic locations in the country.