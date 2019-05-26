Let your service of God be diligent

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

It has become pertinent to bring to the notice of people of the world particularly believers, that serving God diligently is fundamental. There are some things people need to know and do them in the process of serving God. These have been mentioned several times before but still need to be emphasized so that people can serve God and see His favour.

If people fail to follow and observe those things, then on the day of resurrection they will not rise during the rapture.

Anytime temptation comes and the person(s) is not saved, then he/she will wonder and complain why the unpleasant thing is happening to him or her while he/she is serving God. I want to advise people to be prepared and count their days. They should be thinking that they are not strong or healthy than the person that died.

Therefore people should think that they can die within a minute. People should compare themselves with persons who are hale and hearty, no medical history indicating any sickness but stumbled and died. Then let people have it in their mind that they can die at any moment. Let people be prepared with amour because the owner of life can claim it any-time. If HE claims it where are you going? Some people call God but they are not serving God. On the day of difficulties, God will not answer them. Some people are serving God the way they like and God cannot be served anyhow you like. God needs to be served the way HE wants to be served. People need to serve God whether or not it is convenient. II Timothy 4:2 says: “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season…” When it is time to serve God, no problem whatsoever should debar people from serving God.

Whether a person is in a pleasant or unpleasant condition, he/she should serve God. A child of God serves him when he/she is hungry, afflicted, in sorrow etc. Jesus Christ said in Matthew 10:37-39: “He who loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And he who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me…” Also, a person that loves his wife than Jesus or loves her husband than Jesus is not worthy to be for Jesus. So if a person is experiencing hardship or any of his family (wife & children) is at the verge of death, at the time of service definitely as a person of flesh the person will prefer to see to the person at the point of death. But what Jesus was emphasizing is that serve God first and HE would take care of your sick person. It is difficult for a person to abandon a sick child and go to serve God.

Many people believe they are serving God but in the actual fact, they are just paying lip service to the work of God.

Brethren let your service of God include doing good because a day will come when goodness will not be with you again so that God can stretch His hand of goodness to you.

Therefore serve God in a good manner and truly so that you will receive God goodness.

