Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton Celebrates Hilton 100 years of hospitality in grand style

As HILTON, a leading global hospitality company, marks 100 years of existence this May, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, which recently opened in Lagos, celebrates the milestone with mouth-watering hospitality services which are unrivalled in Lagos.

Located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton offers unrivalled services such as 54 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring beautiful Art Deco style interiors, top quality in-room amenities and a bathroom with separate shower and bathtub.

Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, recently opened in Lagos to several landmarks, is celebrating this 100 year milestone with several activities.

With 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5700 properties in 113 countries and territories, Hilton has delivered a century of unique experiences to more than 3 billion guests (89 million being Hilton Honours members) in the fulfilment of its vision “to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.”



Hilton has had a continuous presence on the African continent since 1959 and is committed to growth and opportunity. One of its latest presences is the Legend Hotel Lagos Airport in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport hasthe following landmarks:. It is the: 60th Curio Collection by Hilton property, 1st Curio Collection by Hilton brand in Africa, 500th Hilton hotel to open across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); 1st global brand hotel at an airport in Nigeria and 1st Hilton property in Lagos.

Legend Hotel Lagos Airport also offers unrivalled proximity to both the local and international terminals and an exclusive immigration and customs desk for private jet passengers. It is an oasis in the bustling city of Ikeja, Lagos.



At its classy De Bull Restaurant and Bar, guests can enjoy local and global cuisine and signature cocktails while taking in the views of the airfield. The Executive Flight Lounge is an ideal relaxation waiting area for lay-over fliers and in-house guests alike.

The hotel also offers flexible meeting rooms featuring spacious outdoor terraces, natural daylight and modern A/V equipment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome travellers to Legend Hotel Lagos Airport,” said Peter Idoko, General Manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport. With an unrivalled location, exclusive immigration and customs desk, spacious guest rooms and the support of Hilton and its award-winning Hilton Honours program, the hotel is perfect for travellers looking for unparalleled accommodations near the airport and convenient hub for their travels in and through Lagos.”

Legend Hotel Lagos Airport is recognized for its individuality and appeals to travellers seeking authentic experiences.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton or call +234-1-9044111.