Late Animashaun, an indispensable guide to journalists, Nigerians – Tinubu

Lagos – The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described late Alhaji Kola Animashaun as a true icon of journalism and an indispensable guide to many journalists and Nigerians.

Tinubu’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos.

Animashaun died on Wednesday in Lagos at the age 79.

Tinubu said Animashaun, who he fondly called ‘Uncle’ played vital roles in the development of journalism in the country.

According to him, he shaped and moulded opinions through his weekly column in the Vanguard newspaper, ‘Voice of Reason’.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Uncle Kola Animashaun. A true journalism icon and a columnist of great repute.

“He was also a pro-democracy activist, lover of humanity and devout Muslim.

“The devotion, dedication and commitment he gave to the service of Allah and humanity, he brought to bear on his journalism practice.

“His column in the Vanguard Newspaper, ‘Voice of Reason,’ was a compelling read for many of us, for in it radiated his belief in truth and justice.

“He mentored many of us. He was an indispensable guide to many top journalists of today and indeed many other Nigerians, “he said.

The former Lagos State Governor urged Animashaun’s colleagues in the media not to allow his ideals of true and purposeful journalism die with him in the age of fake news and hate speech.

“With his death, the nation and the journalism profession have lost an illustrious fellow.

“My condolences to Alhaja Animashaun, the children and family members, the publisher and management of Vanguard Newspapers, and indeed all those he left behind.

“I also commiserate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Guild of Editors.

“May we all find the strength to carry on after Alhaji. I also pray that Allah grant Alhaji Animashaun Alijanna Fridaus. “Tinubu said. (NAN)