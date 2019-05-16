LASU staff, students hail Sanwo-Olu’s free internet

As Ambode urges governor-elect to sustain growth in school

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Staff and students of the Lagos State University, LASU, has hailed Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for installing free Internet on the campus.

They expressed their appreciation, yesterday, at the 23rd convocation of the institution which was also attended by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President of Ghana, Mr. John Mahama, and the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, at the institution premises, Ojo. Osinbajo was the guest lecturer.

Sanwo-Olu joined the dignitaries at the event held in the main auditorium, which also featured the official commissioning of the new Administrative Block built by the state government.

The governor-elect who visited the campus for the first time after his electoral victory acknowledged cheers from the crowd of enthusiastic students and the school staff, who benefitted from his free Wi-Fi installed on the campus.

Osinbajo, who delivered a lecture titled: African Centres of Excellence in African Universities: A Veritable Catalyst for Nation Building and Development, observed that education remained a powerful force to attain social change.

Charging the graduands to be innovative and entrepreneurially minded, the Vice President urged the graduates to deploy their knowledge and energy towards making positive changes in the country.

He said: “Every generation is fully endowed in knowledge and skills to solve the challenges it faces. You are lucky to be graduating in the most advanced moment in history. You must go out there to solve challenges that are facing our society.”

Ambode said his administration set the template for transformation of LASU by first tackling the crises rocking the school and increasing budgetary allocation to the school, with the aim to improve infrastructure and quality of teaching.

He, therefore, urged Sanwo-Olu to accord the school the same level of attention in order to sustain and improve on the gains of the last four years.

Pro-chancellor and Governing Council chairman, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, described Sanwo-Olu as “a personification of excellence with gentility”, pointing out that the free Internet installed by the governor-elect helped the school to achieve seamless information sharing and dissemination within the campus.

Describing the school as a world-class citadel of excellence, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the school had stabilised its operations after overcoming its multifarious internal crises that rocked the school a few years ago.

He said: “Our amiable visitor, Governor Ambode, came at a time LASU was going through many crises, which slowed down its operations and academic development. It is instructive to note that the free hand given to the management by the governor led to the resolution of the crises and the school has come out stronger. Recently, the World Bank designated LASU as one of the centers of excellence among African universities.”