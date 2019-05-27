LASG, 35 others target All Nigerian Festival to promote tourism

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government and 35 others are targeting the 2019 edition of All Nigerian Festival, ANF, to further boost their tourism by showcasing their heritage and cultures.

With its aim to become Nigeria’s tourism hub, Lagos would be hosting the second edition of the festival scheduled for three days, 14 to16 of June 2019, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island,

The Convener of the Festival, Mr Kupa Victory, in a statement, disclosed that guests would enjoy a free exhibition of Food, Fashion, local beverage, Arts and craft, Cultural dance and Live Music by Majek Fashek, Pasuma, Illblis, Ara, Sanni Danja, DJ Jimmy Jatt and many others.

According to the convener, the festival is designed to showcase and promote “different tribes in the country with their cultures and traditions through state participation.”

He hinted that this year’s edition, packed with mind-blowing activities as gates open freely at Noon daily, will be hosted by Lagos state government because the festival’s vision was in tandem with its drive to promote tourism.

Mr Kupa hinted that the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, Fashion Designers Association of Nigerian and National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Lagos State Chapter, were also involved.

“The Lagos State Government has also reaffirmed the hosting of the annual All Nigerian Festival to showcase and promote the heritage and cultures of Nigeria to the World, through local food, fashion, Arts and craft, cultural dance and music across the federation.”