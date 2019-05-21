Lagos State Football Association Chairmanship: I have unfinished business — Akinwunmi

Lagos – Seyi Akinwunmi, incumbent Chairman, Lagos State Football Association (FA), on Tuesday said that he threw his hat in the ring for the Chairmanship election because he had an unfinished business in the state’s football administration.

Akinwunmi made the revelation in an interview in Lagos as a prelude to the election of the FA scheduled to hold on May 27.

The erudite football administrator told NAN that though there were other candidates who were as qualified as him, yet, there were intrinsic values he uphold for the administration of football in the state.

“The real reason I am re-contesting for the chairmanship position of LSFA is that there is an unfinished business and with full humility, I remain the only one that can finish that business.

“There are other candidates who are also qualified or can do better, but the circumstances that we found ourselves in today is that I am the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“As the 1st vice president, I have been able to use my position as a congress member for the benefit of the state and growth the football in Lagos State.

“As a member, I have been able to remove some bottlenecks in the football administration and the football in general and I am grateful for this opportunity,’’ he said.

Akinwunmi said that other things to be considered were his relationships with all the stakeholders of football in the state which, he said, had been mutually exclusive as family affairs.

“Hopefully after this time around, I’m not saying that I want to run for the NFF President, but the opportunity may arise and it is easier that we are one family.

“We can approach this election as family because it really concerns our future generation, I mean our children who will benefit from this opportunity.

“So, at this crucial time, it is more than an individual thing but a family affair, an FA thing, so we see ourselves as one big family without any rancour.

“If we continue in this manner, there is a big chance of me leaving the Lagos State football better than I met it,’’ he said. (NAN)