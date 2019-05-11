Lagos Rosicrucian Order urges govt, leaders to intensify fight against terrorism

Lagos – Dr Kenneth Idiodi, Grand Administrator, Supreme Board of the Rosicrucian Order (AMORC), has called on government at all levels, traditional and religious leaders to intensify the fight against all forms of terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

Ididio made the call on Saturday during the 2019 conclave of the Lagos Rosicrucian Order with the theme: ” Spirituality for Social Justice” held at ISIS Temple, Ilupeju, Lagos.

He said that intensifying efforts against terrorism such as killings, banditry, kidnappings, robbery and all acts of violence would help to create an atmosphere of love, tolerance and peace.

According to him, an atmosphere of hatred and intolerance would never attract justice.

“All civilised persons throughout the world condemn extra-judicial killings.

“To tackle the problem of terrorism as individuals, we must realize that in the consciousness of the divine, religiosity yields spirituality when, at the personal level, we think, speak and do good always as a way of life.

“If this is understood and practiced by us individually and collectively, then we can say at last that religion has become spirituality,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to align themselves with the principles of justice and work in harmony with cosmic laws in order to achieve greater balance in their lives.

The Rosicrucian leader also urged people to be detached when judging any situation by not allowing sentiments to becloud their judgement.

The grand ambassador said that to achieve a just and egalitarian society, individuals must work hard on their spirituality in creating it, bearing in mind that everyone is essentially spiritual being in physical bodies.

According to him, raising children in an atmosphere of incessant killings and hatred means abysmal failure of government, institutions and individuals to create a peaceful atmosphere.

” We must teach our children eternal values through the ages of prenatal and postnatal stages of their development.

“This way, they will grow up with these values, making the next generation much greater than us.

” Teach them obedience, modesty, gratitude, charity, temperance, prudence, justice, diligence, benevolence, science and religion and they will not depart from them likewise rewarded greatly,” he said.

Idiodi said the theme of the programme was carefully chosen because the group focused on matters of practical value to people as human beings.

” There is nothing we do as members of the order that is weird or strange; it is said that the Rosicrucian is a walking question mark which simply means we have a desire to know the truth about our existence and the universe we live in.

“Our appreciation of the natural and spiritual laws of the universe helps us to blend into any society; with mastery of the laws, we become outstanding; not as misfits in the society but as beacons of light worthy of emulation,” he said.

The Rosicrucian Order, an Ancient and Mystical Order Rosary Crucis (AMORC), is a philosophical, cultural and humanitarian organisation dedicated to the study and investigation of natural and spiritual laws and their application for the attainment of health, happiness and peace.

The order worldwide is now 3,372 years old in it’s recorded history; in Nigeria, it is 97 years old; it is in over 100 countries of the world and the teachings are currently published in over 19 languages.

Rosicrucianism arose in Europe in the early 17th century, the mysterious doctrine of the order is built on esoteric truths of the ancient past concealed from the average man but provides insight into nature, the physical universe and the spiritual realm. (NAN)