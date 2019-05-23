Lagos pilgrims depart for Madinah

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Umrah pilgrims from Lagos State, Wednesday left Murtala Muhammed Airport for the Holy land, in Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj rites.

The pilgrims were conveyed by two air carriers – Etihad and Emirate, departing 9am and 12noon respectively.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Ishola Rahman who before their departure briefed the management team of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on the calendar for this year’s lesser hajj operation, added that adequate information regarding the rites had been passed to the pilgrims.

“We have taken time out to organise a one day seminar for the pilgrims where all the dos and don’ts of Umrah had been taught and to ensure that no one falls victim of the laws of the holy land.”

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf warned pilgrims against all banned and contraband items and cautioned them against excess luggage pointing out that pilgrims are only entitled to two 23 kg bags with 10kg hand luggage.

Dr. Tajudeen urged the pilgrims to keep their property and travelling document safe.

He also analysed the major differences between Umrah and Hajj, adding that both provide opportunity for spiritual prayers, requests and thanksgiving at the most respected Islamic nation in the world.

The board Chairman further enjoined the pilgrims to pray for the Lagos State Government, both incumbent and incoming.

The pilgrims are expected back to the country on June 6 or 7, 2019.