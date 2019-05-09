Lagos Gov’t introduces new transport policy to check pedestrian deaths

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Lagos State Government has concluded plans to implement the new transport policy, Lagos Non-Motorised Transport, NMT, aimed at achieving zero pedestrian death in the state.

The state government added that the crux of the new policy was to protect the pedestrian who made several trips daily.

Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, who disclosed the planned implementation of NMT yesterday at a stakeholder’s workshop on Lagos Sidewalk Pilot Project held at Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA headquarters, Ojota, stressed that the new policy would aid clean urban public transport system.

Lawanson lamented: “The interaction between pedestrian and motorized vehicles in Lagos is dangerous and not properly planned. Pedestrian and cyclists are frequently forced to walk and ride simultaneously on the carriageway sharing same road with motorized transport.”

