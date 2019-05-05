Lagos community gets Oba-elect

By Gab Ejuwa

It was celebration galore at Ale (renamed Araromi-Ale) in Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, as High Chief Ibikunle B. Ajose, the 9th Oshuku Alale of Araromi-Aleland, was presented by the Oshuku-Iyonbu Alejugbe Royal Chieftaincy Family as the Oba-elect.

At the event attended by a huge crowd, including the Head of the Family, kingmakers, baales, chiefs, elders, clerics, traditional priests, women, youths and other eminent members of the Oshuku- Iyonbu Alejugbe Family, Ajose, a direct descendant of the founder of the town and first Oshuku, Oguntolu Adeleye Alejugbe, was proclaimed as the choice of the royal house.

Amidst singing, prayers and thunderous shouts of “kabiyesi” by the crowd, the Oba-elect appreciated God for making the proclamation possible and also thanked those present. He prayed for a peaceful reign.

Ajose said: “I feel fulfilled for the selection as the paramount ruler, the Alale of Araromi- Ale kingdom. During my obaship, I will cooperate with the local and state governments to engender effective rapid development in the critical areas of infrastructure, basic social amenities, economic, business and educational development which have eluded Araromi-Aleland long before now because we had no Oba to pursue our matters”.