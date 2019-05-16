Lagos communities lament destruction of properties, roads by flood

Against recent flooding ravaging Lagos State and its environs, communities in Ishaga Close, Amukoko, Ojo road and others have called on Governor Akinyemi Ambode to come to its aid as the neglect to dredge the carnal continues to destroy properties, homes, roads, livelihood as well as business when it rains.

Vanguard gathered that the carnal had last undergone dredging couple of years ago as against efforts set out by previous administration on a yearly basis.

Speaking to Vanguard, a Senior Spokesperson at Ishaga Close, Alhaji Akeem, said the communities had in recent times wished ‘God sends the rain elsewhere’, as it has brought untold hardship to the people of Amukoko and its environs.

His word “This all started two years ago when the state government refused to carryout it’s duty on dredging of the carnal dividing Ajegunle from Amukoko. I can vehemently tell you that life becomes hard for us the moment it starts raining.

“To this end, schools, religious institutions, homes, roads as well as livelihood become a laughing stock whenever it rains. As at today, some buildings have been evacuated by residents because their beds and properties were destroyed by the flood from last night’s rain. This is not to mention businesses that have collapsed owing to shops being flooded.

“Before now, it was not so, as the carnal was consistently visited before it rains to avoid calamity, properties and life destruction.”

For Mrs Mirabel Okwe at Alaba, she called on the state government to as a matter of urgency come to their rescue as their livelihood is constantly being threatened by flood.

“It becomes difficult for us whenever we hear the sound of thunder, indicating possible rainfall. God forbid we are not alert and not at home, our children’s lives are endangered to this threat. The roads are flooded because the carnal at Ishaga is full and in need of urgent dredging.”