Labour leaders to Fayemi: Use Paris Club refund to settle workers’ salary arrears, gratuities,

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO—EKITI—THE leadership of the labour unions in Ekiti State, yesterday, advised Governor Kayode Fayemi to use the Paris Club refund to pay workers’ salary arrears, gratuities and pensions.

They said the refund is another opportunity for government to clear the backlog of unpaid salaries, saying that though the arrears were inherited from the previous administration, government is a continuum.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Messrs Sola Adigun and Kolapo Olatunde of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, respectively, said that the labour would monitor the disbursement of the fund to guide against diversion.

On his part, Adigun said the issue of minimum wage ought to have been dealt with three years ago.

He said: “We don’t want delay tactics, we want to appeal to the federal government that before the end of May the guidelines, the template must be ready.

“This is what the states are using as excuse to delay the payment of the minimum wage to their workers. N30, 000 is just a pittance we appeal to them not to increase price so that workers can have real values for their wages.”

Also, the NLC Chairman urged the Federal Government to guide the sources of revenue jealously saying “We can refine our crude oil locally. The income from the Port alone can finance Nigeria budget not to talk of money from petrol, if the needful is done, we can pay the minimum wage.”